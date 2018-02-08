This diamond sold for $6.5m
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

This diamond sold for $6.5m

But will any money go to the Sierra Leone village where it was found?

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 08 Feb 2018
  • From the section Africa