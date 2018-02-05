Zuma and Ramaphosa supporters clash in SA

Video

Supporters of ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa have clashed with Black Land First activists, who are loyal to President Jacob Zuma.

Jacob Zuma's future as South Africa's president is under threat as senior politicians hold an emergency meeting in Johannesburg.

Twenty of the African National Congress' (ANC) leaders are discussing Mr Zuma's tenure, a day after he reportedly refused to step down.

Pressure is now growing for Mr Zuma, who is facing corruption allegations, to go ahead of this week's State of the Nation address.