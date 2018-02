Video

These autistic teenage girls have become successful models in Ghana, where they have won awards and been made brand ambassadors for a water company in Ghana.

The BBC went to see Yacoba Tete-Marmon, Nana Ohenewaa Kuffour and Maame Bema Baffour Awuah strut their stuff.

Video producers: Onyinye Chime, Joshua Adeyemi and Sulley Lansah.