Why did this man "inaugurate" himself?
Why did Kenya's Odinga 'inaugurate' himself?

Kenya's main opposition leader Raila Odinga has staged his own "swearing in" event in the wake of two disputed elections.

We explain the country's recent political turmoil.

  • 30 Jan 2018
  • From the section Africa
