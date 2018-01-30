Kenya's Raila Odinga 'inaugurates' himself as president

Video
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga 'inaugurates' himself as president
Kenya's main opposition leader, Raila Odinga, has declared himself the "people's president" at a controversial "swearing-in" ceremony in the capital.
Thousands of his supporters attended the event, despite a government warning that it amounted to treason.
The authorities shut down TV stations to prevent live coverage of the event.
President Uhuru Kenyatta was sworn in for a second term last November. He won an election re-run in October, but Mr Odinga boycotted it.
