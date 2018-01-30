Why Cape Town is turning off its taps

Media player
Why Cape Town is shutting off its water supply
South Africa's second largest city is in the midst of a severe drought and if taps are turned off it would make it the first city in the world to run dry.
Andrew Harding reports.
30 Jan 2018
- From the section Africa
