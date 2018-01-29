'How River Gods are ruining my education'
Ghana schoolgirl: 'River Gods' period ban is ruining my education'

A ban apparently imposed by a local River God stopping menstruating schoolgirls in Ghana from crossing a river has outraged children's activists.

  • 29 Jan 2018
  • From the section Africa
