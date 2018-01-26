A guide to Africa's other football championship
What’s the Championship of African Nations all about?

The Championship of African Nations (CHAN) is taking place in Morocco.

But what exactly is the tournament?

BBC Africa Sport’s Isaac Fanin explains.

