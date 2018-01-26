A guide to Africa's other football championship

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What’s the Championship of African Nations all about?
The Championship of African Nations (CHAN) is taking place in Morocco.
But what exactly is the tournament?
BBC Africa Sport’s Isaac Fanin explains.
-
26 Jan 2018
- From the section Africa
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-42833809/what-s-the-championship-of-african-nations-all-aboutRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window