Questions about sex? Ask 'Dr Love'
Meet 'Dr Love' the health app for young Congolese

Aimé Lokulutu runs a sexuality and reproductive health app in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The service helps overcome cultural taboos around sexual health and gives young people the answers they need.

Photo shows Aimé Lokulutu

  • 26 Jan 2018
  • From the section Africa
