S Africa 'captured by corrupt elements'

Video

Cyril Ramaphosa, the new leader of South Africa's ruling ANC says President Zuma is feeling "anxious" about his future. His term in office is not scheduled to end until elections in 2019 but there have been calls for him to be replaced by Mr Ramaphosa immediately.

Mr Ramaphosa told BBC Hardtalk's Zeinab Badawi: "Everyone agrees that our state was captured by corrupt elements, by people who purported to be close to the president, who have been doing really bad things getting into many state institutions."

President Zuma has been embroiled in a series of corruption scandals - he denies any wrongdoing.