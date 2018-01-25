Kinshasa's 'vanishing' road

Video
Democratic Republic of Congo's 'vanishing' road
This road, in the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, is part of a decade-old deal between the government and Chinese investors.
They're given tax-free mineral rights in exchange for billions of dollars' worth of loans for public works. But many of these projects remain unfinished.
Motorcyclist Jerry tells us what it's like to use this still unfinished road.
(Photo: Road in Kinshasa. Credit: BBC)
