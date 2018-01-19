Global Beats: Senegalese artist Jahseen
Global Beats: Senegalese musician Jahseen

Jahseen is one of a new generation of Senegalese musicians who want to challenge what people around the world consider to be Senegalese music.

  • 19 Jan 2018
  • From the section Africa
