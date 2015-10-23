Tanzania's wheelchair tennis ace

He lost his leg in a bus accident but now he plays for his country.
Juma Hamisi lost his leg in a bus accident. Along with it, he thought he lost all hope for having a successful future. But now he has found purpose in playing for Tanzania’s wheelchair tennis national team. The team is ranked number one in east Africa.
Tanzania's junior team qualified for the wheelchair Tennis World Cup in Italy but didn't go because they couldn't afford the visas.
Video journalist : Tulanana Bohela
