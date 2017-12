Video

Fans tell us who should be crowned the BBC's African footballer of the year 2017.

The nominees for this year's award are Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Naby Keita, Sadio Mane, Victor Moses and Mohamed Salah.

The winner will be announced on Monday 11 December from 17:30 GMT. Follow on BBC World Service radio, BBC World News TV and www.bbc.com/africanfootball