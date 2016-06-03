Ghost airport lies empty and unused

The luxurious ghost airport in one of the world's poorest countries
In Mozambique, a $200m airport was meant to be the second busiest in the country.
But three years after it opened it is operating at only 4% of its capacity.
Nacalas International Airport has also been caught up in a corruption scandal involving Brazilian contractor Odebrecht.
The company was responsible for the airport's construction, and admitted to having paid bribes to high level officials.
08 Dec 2017
- From the section Africa