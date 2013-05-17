Video

Young offenders in a Senegalese prison are being taught how to use swords to learn respect.

The teenagers are being given fencing lessons in Thiès Prison.

The Charity "Pour le sourire d'un enfant" started the initiative five years ago.

It says it is helping to reduce re-offending rates and that prisoners have become calmer as a result.

Video journalist : Maxime Le Hegarat

Editor : Raïssa Ioussouf