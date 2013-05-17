Video
Young offenders in Senegal are taught fencing to learn respect
Young offenders in a Senegalese prison are being taught how to use swords to learn respect.
The teenagers are being given fencing lessons in Thiès Prison.
The Charity "Pour le sourire d'un enfant" started the initiative five years ago.
It says it is helping to reduce re-offending rates and that prisoners have become calmer as a result.
Video journalist : Maxime Le Hegarat
Editor : Raïssa Ioussouf
29 Nov 2017
- From the section Africa