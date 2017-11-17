The Liberian girl dreaming of Real Madrid

Video

Ten-year-old Jessica Quachie grew up in a slum in the Liberian capital Monrovia.

But her life changed after she was spotted by a football academy.

Now she's getting an education on and off the pitch, and has played international tournament football against boys.

Video journalist: Tamasin Ford

