The Liberian girl dreaming of Real Madrid

The 10-year-old Liberian girl dreaming of Real Madrid
Ten-year-old Jessica Quachie grew up in a slum in the Liberian capital Monrovia.
But her life changed after she was spotted by a football academy.
Now she's getting an education on and off the pitch, and has played international tournament football against boys.
Video journalist: Tamasin Ford
For more special content linked to launch of this year’s BBC African Footballer of the Year award, head to bbc.com/africanfootball, where you can take part in the vote.
-
17 Nov 2017
- From the section Africa