The widows' club fighting sexual 'cleansing'

Video

A group of women in western Kenya are fighting "widow-cleansing", a traditional ritual practised by Luo ethnic communities in some of the poorer, more rural areas of the country.

The ritual requires women to have sex - often with strangers - when their husbands die.

The men who "cleanse" them are sometimes HIV-positive and do not use protection.

Fifty-year-old mother and grandmother, Pamela, tells her story and the story of the Kenyan widows club trying to create change.

Video shot and produced by Theopi Skarlatos