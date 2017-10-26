Gunshot wounds amid Kenya poll clashes
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Kenya election: Gunshot wounds amid Kisumu clashes

Nineteen-year-old George Odhiambo died after he was brought to the main hospital in Kenya’s western city of Kisumu.

He had been bleeding heavily from a thigh wound after being shot by police amid clashes with opposition supporters, who were boycotting the presidential election re-run.

The BBC's Emmanuel Igunza reports from Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Hospital, where nurse Henry Ondiek explains how medics tried to save him.

  • 26 Oct 2017
  • From the section Africa
Go to next video: Kenya's election re-run explained