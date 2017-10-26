Gunshot wounds amid Kenya poll clashes

Video
Kenya election: Gunshot wounds amid Kisumu clashes
Nineteen-year-old George Odhiambo died after he was brought to the main hospital in Kenya’s western city of Kisumu.
He had been bleeding heavily from a thigh wound after being shot by police amid clashes with opposition supporters, who were boycotting the presidential election re-run.
The BBC's Emmanuel Igunza reports from Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Hospital, where nurse Henry Ondiek explains how medics tried to save him.
