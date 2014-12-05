Albie Sachs: We haven't got Africa back

Video

One of the main architects of South Africa's post-apartheid constitution says the country has made a lot of progress since the end of white minority rule but there had been little change in land ownership.

Albie Sachs, a former judge of the South Africa Constitutional Court, told Hardtalk the constitution had been written for "transformation" and "change".

The programmes for land reform remained to be implemented, he said. The constitution allowed the government to take control of land in certain circumstances but compensation should be paid to the owners, he added.

"We haven't got Africa back in the sense of a direct connection with means of production, with the soil, with the way people live. That has to be done and it is a very, very valid claim that is being made," said Mr Sachs.

