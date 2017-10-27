Video

In Cape Town's Khayelitsha township, a new rugby team has come together to fight hate and discrimination.

The Khayelitsha Cats are an all-lesbian team determined to raise awareness of the targeted rape and murder of gay men and lesbians in South Africa.

Video journalist: Christian Parkinson

