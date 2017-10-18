Video

A senior official from the Kenyan electoral commission has fled the country. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission was expected to make changes after the Supreme Court nullified the first election. She says it has been under a political siege ahead of next week's re-run, and that a credible election can't be held. Roselyn Akombe told Newsday why she has decided to leave.

(Picture: Roselyn Akombe. Credit: Roselyn Akombe)