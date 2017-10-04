Video

A Libyan politician has criticised as "insensitive" Boris Johnson's comment that Sirte could become a new Dubai - if they "clear the dead bodies away".

Guma El-Gamaty, the leader of the Taghyeer Party and a member of the UN-backed Libyan political dialogue process, said he had been angered by the UK foreign secretary's remarks.

Speaking to the BBC's World Update, he highlighted the fact that hundreds of young Libyan men had died to liberate the city from IS - and to help prevent terrorism around the world, including in the UK.