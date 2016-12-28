The children who fled Boko Haram

Video

What’s it like to spend most of the life you can remember without a home?

Militant Islamis group Boko Haram is still terrorising north-eastern Nigeria and that means more than a million people can’t go back to their farms, towns or villages.

Most of them are children, who have spent three years or more living in camps for displaced people in pockets of the region that are secured from the militants.

Video journalist: Stephanie Hegarty