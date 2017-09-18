"A template for world peace"

Video

A teacher who takes in orphans of both Islamist fighters and Nigerian army soldiers has won this year's Nansen Refugee Award.

Zannah Mustapha is the founder of a school in Nigeria's troubled north-eastern city of Maiduguri.

The primary school, which has 88 pupils, is one of the few functioning educational institutions in the north-eastern city.

Mr Mustapha also negotiated the release of 82 of the so-called Chibok girls, kidnapped by Boko Haram.