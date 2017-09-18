"A template for world peace"

Video
Zannah Mustapha wins Nansen Refugee Award
A teacher who takes in orphans of both Islamist fighters and Nigerian army soldiers has won this year's Nansen Refugee Award.
Zannah Mustapha is the founder of a school in Nigeria's troubled north-eastern city of Maiduguri.
The primary school, which has 88 pupils, is one of the few functioning educational institutions in the north-eastern city.
Mr Mustapha also negotiated the release of 82 of the so-called Chibok girls, kidnapped by Boko Haram.
