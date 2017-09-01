Court orders new Kenyan presidential election

Video

Kenya's Supreme Court has declared the results of last month's presidential election invalid, and ordered it to be re-run.

Reacting to the ruling, opposition leader Raila Odinga said members of the electoral commission had committed a monstrous crime against the people of Kenya and should be jailed.

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta said he disagreed with the ruling, but that he would respect the decision. Mr Kenyatta called for Kenyans to do the same and remain calm.