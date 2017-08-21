Lagos: The megacity set to triple by 2050

Video

Africa’s population is expected to double by 2050, reaching 2.5 billion people.

On a continent where nearly two-thirds of the population are already under 25, this vast new baby boom could do one of two things - either provide a huge workforce to transform African economies and lift millions out of poverty, or create an even bigger migration problem, and lead many more young people into the hands of radical extremists.

The BBC is reporting this week from Kenya, Niger, Ethiopia and Nigeria – which is set to become the world’s third most populous country in the next 30 years, and where many rural people are now moving into urban areas, especially the commercial capital, Lagos.