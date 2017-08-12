Kenya election: Clashes in Nairobi slum
Kenya election: Clashes in Nairobi slum Mathare

Police and supporters of defeated opposition candidate Raila Odinga have clashed in Mathare, a slum in the capital Nairobi.

At least one person, a young girl, is reported to have been killed by police gunfire in Mathare.

There have also been clashes in other opposition-supporting parts of the country.

Kenya's main monitoring group has backed the official election result, which gave nearly 55% of the vote to the incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta.

