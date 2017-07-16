Senegal football stadium crush kills eight

Video

Football fans at a stadium in Senegal have described the moment a wall collapsed, killing eight people and injuring dozens.

The incident happened at Demba Diop stadium in the capital, Dakar, after fighting between rival fans. Police responded by using tear gas, which led to a stampede and the wall collapse.

