Video

A streetwear brand inspired by Africa has revealed how it was impacted by the recent political upheaval in The Gambia.

Jekkah, which is sold in London, is a collection of clothes made from wax print fabrics sourced from The Gambia.

The brand's name means beautiful or to be well-dressed in Wolof, one of The Gambia's languages.

Video Journalist: Raissa Ioussouf