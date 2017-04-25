Video

Every May the people of the Ghanaian coastal town of Winneba celebrate their migration from Timbuktu with a traditional hunt, known as the Aboakyer festival.

This year the BBC’s Sulley Lansah and Christian Parkinson accompanied the hunters as they took to the bush in search of an elusive prey.

The animal is not killed during the hunt but later at a secret ceremony.