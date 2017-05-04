Video

South Africa’s Police Minister Fikile Mbalula tells Hardtalk that criticism of President Zuma is limited in the ANC.

South Africa’s Police Minister, Fikile Mbalula, has told BBC Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur that some critics of President Zuma from within his own party "are not ANC" and do not represent the majority of the people in the party.

President Zuma sacked his Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan in a cabinet reshuffle in March.

Mr Gordhan was seen as a competent minister whose departure led to a fall in the value of the rand and prompted strong criticism.

It has also led to renewed calls for President Zuma to step down.

