Chibok rally poster, file pic
Video

What happened to #BringBackOurGirls campaign?

BBC News assesses the impact of the global #BringBackOurGirls campaign, two years after 276 students were abducted by Boko Haram in north-eastern Nigeria.

World leaders pledged to help find 276 students abducted by Boko Haram from a north-eastern Nigerian girls' school two years ago.

But 219 students are still missing. BBC News assesses the impact - or lack thereof - of the international #BringBackOurGirls campaign?

Video produced by Marcus Thompson

  • 14 Apr
  • From the section Africa