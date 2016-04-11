Video

Two years after the abduction of the Chibok schoolgirls, what has happened to the worldwide campaign to #BringBackOurGirls? BBC Africa Security correspondent Tomi Oladipo explains.

When Boko Haram kidnapped 276 students from a girls' school in Chibok in north-eastern Nigeria in April 2014, world leaders and online activists united to call for their return.

