Video

The BBC's Martin Patience reports from inside the Chibok girls' school, from where 276 students were abducted in April 2014.

When Boko Haram kidnapped 276 students from a girls' school in Chibok in north-eastern Nigeria in April 2014, there was global outrage.

Two years later, 219 are still missing.

The BBC's Martin Patience travelled to the country's remote north-eastern region and gained rare access to the school.