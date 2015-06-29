Bernard Cazeneuve and Theresa May
Theresa May visits scene of Tunisia hotel attack

Home Secretary Theresa May has visited the scene of the Tunisia attack, where at least 30 Britons are feared to have been killed.

Mrs May laid flowers and observed a period of silence in the Sousse resort, and will take part in talks with the Tunisian government on addressing the extremist threat.

