Nigeria: Voting in election extended until Sunday

Elections in parts of Nigeria have been extended until Sunday after delays and a number of attacks which have reportedly left more than 20 people dead.

The delays following technical problems with new biometric cards, were "not widespread" but were still "a matter of concern", an election official told the BBC.

President Goodluck Jonathan, who is seeking re-election, is facing a strong challenge from the former military ruler, Muhammadu Buhari.

Tomi Oladipo reports.