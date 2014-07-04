Uganda's Karamoja region making best of disarmament

Video

The Karamoja region of north-eastern Uganda has faced years of insecurity, first from rebellions and then from decades of cattle rustling.

Livestock are stolen by people from within the region and during cross-border raids from other tribes in Kenya and South Sudan.

Karamoja has remained Uganda's most underdeveloped area as successive governments have ignored it.

But as the BBC's Kasim Kayira reports, now the situation appears to be improving.