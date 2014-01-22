Policeman shoots weapon
South Africa: Four killed at protest over water shortages

The issue of police brutality in South Africa has once again reared its head, after four people were killed following a protest over water shortages.

It happened earlier this week at a township in one of South Africa's drought-hit regions.

According to a police watchdog report in 2013, more than 430 incidents due to police action resulted in deaths.

Nomsa Maseko reports.

