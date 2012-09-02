Media player
Meles Zenawi: Susan Rice pays tribute to Ethiopia's leader
The US ambassador to the UN, Susan Rice, has paid tribute to "brilliant" Meles Zenawi, Ethiopia's long-serving prime minister who died in August.
At a state funeral attended by thousands of people in Addis Ababa, she described him as "uncommonly wise, able to see the big picture and the long game".
02 Sep 2012
