Push to put Lake Tanganyika on Tanzanian tourist map

Lake Tanganyika is the longest freshwater lake in the world, but attracts just a fraction of the number of tourists who flock to Tanzania's other attractions, such as Mount Kilimanjaro, the Serengeti and the island of Zanzibar.

Tourism companies trying to develop the lake are using the long journey to one of Africa's most remote locations as a selling point but not all locals are enthusiastic about the growing industry.

BBC's Tulanana Bohela reports.