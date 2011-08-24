The BBC's Matthew Price during his time inside the Rixos hotel
Video

Life inside the Rixos hotel for trapped journalists

Dozens of foreign journalists who had been held by Gaddafi's armed supporters at a hotel in Tripoli have been released.

They had spent six days trapped inside the Rixos hotel near some of the heaviest fighting with dwindling supplies of food and water.

The BBC's Matthew Price was one of them, and he sent this report.

