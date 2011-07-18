Video
Ugandan children 'forced to beg' despite UN aid program
As international appeals continue for the drought victims of East Africa, charities are monitoring a controversial aid experiment in nearby Uganda.
The UN has been restricting food handouts to people in one impoverished region to try to make them less dependent on aid.
But an increasing number of families in the Karamoja area are complaining of severe shortages and some are even sending their children to the capital to beg, as Humphrey Hawksley reports.
-
18 Jul 2011
- From the section Africa