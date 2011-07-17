Egypt's former president Hosni Mubarak 'in a coma'

Video

Deposed Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak has lapsed into a coma, his lawyer has said.

He has been receiving treatment in a hospital in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh since he was ousted in February following weeks of protests.

However, a medical official at the hospital denied the report and said his condition was stable.

Mr Mubarak, 83, along with other family members, is facing criminal charges relating to his 30 years in office.

The BBC's Jon Leyne says there will be mixed reactions to Mr Mubarak's deteriorating condition.