US fully recognises Libyan rebels
The United States has recognised the Libyan opposition as the country's "legitimate governing authority".
The move means billions of dollars of Libyan assets frozen in US banks could be released to the rebels.
The decision was announced by US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at a diplomatic meeting in Istanbul.
The UK also announced that it was sending four more Tornado aircraft as part of the Nato deployment to Libya.Frank Gardner reports.
15 Jul 2011
