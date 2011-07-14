Video
Libya unrest: Fuel concerns for leaders
In Libya, Colonel Gaddafi's government has been holding crisis talks over the country's supply of fuel, following reports that the rebels have cut a major oil pipeline to the capital.
Mr Gaddafi's support among the large tribes in eastern Libya remains strong, but with food and deliveries and summer cooling reliant on fuel supplies, the political fate of the country could depend on who can keep the oil flowing.
Christian Fraser reports from Tripoli.
