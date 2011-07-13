Horn of Africa drought: What you need to know

Video

Extended drought has been causing a severe food crisis in the Horn of Africa. Some 10 million people are said to be suffering from it.

Somalia, wracked by 20 years of conflict, is the country worst hit and some 3,000 people flee each day for neighbouring countries such as Ethiopia and Kenya which are struggling to cope.

BBC Somali's editor, Yussuf-Garaad Omar, explains why the situation is so serious and talks about the worst affected countries.