Libya unrest: Caught in the crossfire with the rebels

Rebels in western Libya have been thrown into confusion after Col Muammar Gaddafi's forces staged a day of counter attacks against their lines in the Nafusa mountains.

But despite beating a retreat at one point, the rebels stabilised the front line by evening, and remain optimistic they will make it to Tripoli by early September.

A BBC film crew travelling with the rebels was caught in the crossfire, as John Simpson reports from Gualish.