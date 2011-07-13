UN chief in Ban Ki-moon in Africa drought aid plea

Video

UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon has appealed to member states to dig deep in order to prevent "catastrophe" in the Horn of Africa.

Severe drought has led to widespread crop failures in the region, leaving millions at risk of starvation.

UN agencies have asked for $1.6 bn to fund aid activities but so far only half that amount has been raised.

Speaking in New York, Mr Ki-moon said that more than 11m people needed "urgent assistance".