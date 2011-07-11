Video
All eyes on Egypt's elections in September
Elections have yet to be held in Egypt since the revolution that saw President Hosni Mubarak deposed, leaving ordinary Egyptians in the dark about their future.
All eyes are now on the elections scheduled for September. Dozens of parties have been formed, including one linked to the Muslim Brotherhood.
Banned under President Mubarak, its years of charitable work have given it a head start.
George Alagiah reports.
